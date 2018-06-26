LC is Hiring!! Seeking Amazon for Serious Relationship

Jun 26, 2018 by ElsiePub

Could YOU be the Person of LC’s Dreams?

Lesbian Connection is currently looking for another talented Amazon-in-Training to join our full-time staff in Lansing, Michigan. Does the thought of working for the lesbian community excite you? Working here includes general office work (processing mail, typing, filing, correspondence, answering the phone, etc.), some production work (stuffing & labeling envelopes, supervising mailings), staffing our table at festivals / prides, office / building upkeep, running errands, and frequently doting on the office cats.

The Ideal Candidate: will be detail-oriented with strong proofreading / editing skills, a conscientious work ethic, and a commitment to lesbians. Patience, flexibility, sense of humor, enjoyment of diversity, and the ability to work independently and with others are also necessities. Job requires occasional travel. Experience in any of the following is a plus: social media, graphic design, website development / maintenance, bookkeeping / accounting, personnel management, sales / advertising, customer service, mind reading and/or baking. Knowledge of these programs may be helpful: Microsoft Office 2010, Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Acrobat), Salesforce & BulkMailer.

What We Offer: Excellent benefits include insurance (health, dental, vision, life), paid holidays, an outstanding employer-funded retirement plan (after two years), longevity bonuses, two spoiled office cats, and, of course, the chance to work with and for lesbians. All staff are paid the same hourly rate. The anticipated start date for this position is mid-August to September.

To Apply: Email letter of interest & resume by Monday, July 2 to LC@LConline.org (subject line: “LC Job”). Feel free to call us with any questions: (517)371-5257.