LC Update
Mar 27, 2020 by ElsiePub
We hope all our Lesbian Connection readers are staying safe and healthy in these difficult times as our worldwide community grapples with the coronavirus.
The governor of Michigan (where the LC office is located) has issued a stay-at-home order effective March 24 – April 12. In compliance, we have closed the LC office until April 13. While we are unable to receive voicemails during this period, we may be able to answer some types of questions we normally receive via email, web forms, and Facebook posts/messages. However, it will likely take us longer than usual to get back to you. We appreciate your patience. Also, if you recently mailed a donation to LC, please realize we will not be able to process it until we get back to work. If you were planning to donate, you can still do so online at donatenow.networkforgood.org/LesbianConnection.
Luckily, we were still able to mail the May/June LC before we had to close the office, so most readers should receive their issues by mid-April. However, if you normally receive multiple copies of each issue, we plan to mail those in a few weeks. If anyone would like a PDF of this issue, please email us at LC@LConline.org with “PDF issue” in the subject line (be sure to tell us your name and zip/postal code where you receive LC).
We here at LC are concerned for everyone’s health – physical and mental. Feel free to follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/LConline), where you can read our posts and join in the discussion. And we hope you are able to reach out to your family, friends and acquaintances, and especially to your lesbian family, LGBTQ friends, and anyone you know who may be struggling with isolation.
If you are an essential or frontline worker, we thank you for your service. These are indeed stressful and frightening times, but we will get through them – together.